Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 14

Residents of Mandala Chhana village, where a breach had occurred in dhussi bundh along the Sutlej on Tuesday, today lodged a protest right minutes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the site.

As soon as the CM’s security cordon was lifted, the women from the village reached the bundh site and blocked the movement of all vehicles. They said, “Why did the CM not visit us or even ask about the trauma that we have been facing since the floods hit us? Why is no permanent measure being taken to protect us from floods? Why are no officials being punished for the laxity in ensuring that bundhs are strong enough to withstand the river current?”

The women from the village, including Preeto and Rani, raised their voices and said, “The CM must visit our houses at this time and see how we have been forced to live. He also must feel how terrible it is to manage without power and water supply. He also must know how hard it is to bear the swarms of mosquitoes at night.” The women were pacified by volunteers who were to cross the bundh to deliver the material for plugging the breach.

