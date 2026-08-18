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Home / Jalandhar / Villagers protest proposed shifting of post office

Villagers protest proposed shifting of post office

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 11:10 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Residents during a protest in Moila Wahidpur village.
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Residents of Moila Wahidpur village and representatives of various political, religious and social organisations staged a protest against the proposed shifting of the village post office to another location. The protest was presided over by employees' leader Makhan Singh Wahidpuri.

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Addressing the protesters, various speakers urged the Centre to reconsider the proposal to close or shift the Moila Wahidpur post office. They said the post office was established nearly 100 years ago during the British rule and continued to serve as an important facility for residents of several villages in the surrounding area.

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The speakers said the residents were not opposed to opening a new post office in another village, but would not accept the shifting of the existing Moila Wahidpur post office. They said such a move would cause considerable inconvenience to people of the area.

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