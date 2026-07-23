Flood memories haunt Sultanpur Lodhi villages again

Villagers living along the Beas in Sultanpur Lodhi are again gripped by fear as memories of last year's devastating floods continue to haunt them.

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After the river's water level rose two days ago, it has brought back the memories of last year's devastating floods caused by a breach. Although water briefly entered some agricultural fields two days ago, it receded as the river level dropped. Villagers said the water level rose again on Wednesday night but did not inundate fields, providing some relief.

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Jasjeet Singh, SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, said no damage has been reported as the water receded quickly. He, however, assured them that the administration has made all preparations to deal with any emergency.

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Paramjit Singh, a farmer from Baupur village, said the situation has left farmers anxious. "They are again under stress as they cannot forget what happened last year when hundreds of acres of farmland were destroyed due to the breach," he said.

He said the moment he saw water level increased, he harvested the maize crop that day.

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The SDM added, "Nine relief centres have already been established. Officials from the Drainage Department and tehsildars had already been directed to conduct joint inspections of the dhussi bandh. Weak points have been identified and strengthening work has already begun. Extra sandbags, reserve stocks of petrol and diesel, food packets and other essential supplies have been arranged," the SDM said.

Last year, a breach in a temporary bundh along the Beas wreaked havoc across several villages in Sultanpur Lodhi, damaging crops, homes and infrastructure. Hundreds of acres of farmland were submerged, while many families suffered heavy losses.

Rashpal Singh, a resident of Aahli Kalan village, said people are still haunted by last year's destruction and fear a repeat of the same situation.

The scars of last year's floods are still there in the affected villages. Several families lost their homes, while many others developed cracks. In Rampur Gaura village alone, nine houses collapsed, and fields were washed away.

Another farmer from Baupur Jadid, whose house was destroyed last year, said his family has been living in constant fear ever since.

"We are praying to the Almighty that the situation remains under control. We don't want to witness the same devastation again," he said.