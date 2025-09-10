DT
Violent clash at Kapurthala village: Innova set ablaze, 1 injured in firing

The violence stemmed from an old rivalry between two groups, said the police
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Tension gripped Hamira village in Bhulath subdivision of Kapurthala district after two rival groups clashed late Tuesday night, leaving one person injured in firing and a vehicle torched.

According to the police, unidentified assailants set an Innova car parked outside a house on fire. Hearing the commotion, car owner Jaswant Singh came out, at which point the attackers opened fire. Singh sustained a gunshot injury on his arm and was rushed to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhulath, Karnail Singh, confirmed the incident and said that three empty cartridges were recovered from the scene. He added that the violence stemmed from an old rivalry between the two groups. A day earlier, both sides had also clashed near the new court complex, where sharp-edged weapons were used.

“The matter is under serious investigation. Statements of the injured are being recorded and strict action will follow. Raids are under way to identify and nab the accused,” the DSP said.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent further escalation, as tension remains high in the area.

