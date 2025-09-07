DT
Home / Jalandhar / Violent clash in Kapurthala village

Violent clash in Kapurthala village

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:46 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
A major clash broke out late on Thursday night in Kapurthala district when a group of men allegedly attacked a local resident and his family with tractors and weapons. The police have registered a case under sections 323, 307, 148, 149, and 427 of the IPC.

According to the complaint filed by Jasvir Singh, a resident of Barindpur village, he received a call from Harpreet Singh of Pakhowal, informing him that several men were diverting water towards his farmland by breaking a nearby road. The accused reportedly arrived with tractors, trailers and weapons.

When Jasvir Singh, along with his father Teja Singh, and nephew Vishwajit Singh, reached the spot in their vehicle, their car was allegedly rammed by tractors driven by Balwinder Singh and Daljit Singh. The attackers then pulled the family members out and assaulted them with sticks, swords and other sharp weapons.

The FIR names nine accused, including Balbir Singh, Balkar Singh, Parvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Daljit Singh and Mangal Singh, along with 10-12 unidentified persons. The complaint further states that shots were fired in the air by the two accused as the group fled the scene. Villagers and panchayat members intervened, preventing further harm. Police have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

