Amid the state government's ongoing Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign, a daughter of a village sarpanch in Kartarpur has been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police after a video of her weighing an intoxicant substance went viral.

While the police said an older video of her had gone viral, she was nabbed during a naka with heroin on Tuesday. The arrested woman has been identified as Paramjit Kaur alias Pammo, daughter of Ranjit Kaur, the Sarpanch of village Naharpur in Kartarpur.

A case under Sections 21 and 61 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the Kartarpur police station. The Kartarpur police said the woman had three previous FIRs against her, including at least one older case registered under the NDPS Act.

On Tuesday, Paramjit Kaur was nabbed with 18 gm of heroin during a naka held by the Kartarpur police. In the viral video, a woman can be seen holding a little bag with white substance in it while handling an electronic weighing machine, as a man stands bowing beside her. Kartarpur SHO, Ramandeep Singh said, "During a naka, a woman Paramjit Kaur alias Pammo was arrested with 3 gm of heroin on Tuesday and was found to possess 15 gm more heroin upon a search. She has three previous cases against her including a former NDPS case registered in March 2022."

The SHO added, "The woman in the viral video is the same woman but it is an older video, as the woman is seen to be wearing woolens." Responding to queries on any family members or other associates of the woman being involved in the drug trade, the SHO said the case was under investigation.

The woman will be presented in court on Wednesday, he added. SSP Jalandhar, Harvinder Singh Virk, said, "The police is taking decisive action under the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign. The action continues with the aide of sarpanches. In this case only the daughter is involved in such activities. Whoever is caught selling drugs won't be spared."