Viral video on police vehicle sparks row

Jalandhar, September 29

A video featuring a local Instagram influencer has created quite a buzz on social media. In the video, she is seen sitting on a police vehicle’s hood, recording a fun reel to music.

While some reports suggest the police vehicle belongs to Division number 4, senior police officials have not confirmed this. Surprisingly, no action has been taken against the influencer or the involved police officer as of now.

The influencer, meanwhile, had deleted the video after it received a backlash from viewers. She then explained on her Instagram profile that she made it at a friend’s birthday party. She claimed to have obtained permission from the police officer to whom the vehicle belongs and emphasised that she had no intention to defame anyone.

