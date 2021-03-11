Visa application volume up by 142%

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

The effect of the pandemic on foreign travel seems to be fading fast as VFS Global, the visa application centre, has noted that there is a 142 per cent increase in the volume of applications being filed from the Jalandhar office since the first quarter of 2021.

Shubashish Ganguly, spokesperson for VFS Global, said, “The increase in the volume of visa applications from Jalandhar is more than the national-level volume increase which stands at 133 per cent.” He said more people were coming out for seeking student and tourist visas.

Ganguly said the demand of new facility started post Covid of ‘Visa at your Doorstep’ too had increased by three times in Jalandhar as compared to the same time in 2021. “In the scheme, we facilitate the applicant by sending our staffer to his place on demand for more convenience for some extra charges”, he said.