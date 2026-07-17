Jalandhar: Vishwakarma Hospital Trust organises free medical camp

Continuing its commitment to community healthcare, the Shri Vishwakarma Charitable Hospital Trust, Phagwara, organised a free medical check-up camp in nearby Bhullarai village, where nearly 300 patients received health examinations and complimentary medicines.

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A team of specialist doctors from the hospital conducted comprehensive medical check-ups and provided free medicines to patients according to their medical needs. The camp witnessed an enthusiastic response from villagers, who availed themselves of the healthcare services in large numbers.

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Addressing villagers and dignitaries on the occasion, Trust President Pradeep Dhiman said service to humanity remained the foremost mission of the organisation.