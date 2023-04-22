Visit mandis to oversee lifting, DC tells SDMs

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 21

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal has asked the SDMs besides officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Mandi Board to personally visit the mandis on a daily basis to monitor the wheat procurement process so that farmers do not face any problem.

At a meeting held here today, Sarangal said that the lifting of the procured wheat should be made within the given time-frame of 72 hours. He asked the officials to make direct contact with the farmers and arhtiyas to redress the problems faced by them, if any.

He said there was a target of purchasing about 3 lakh MT wheat in the district, out of which 1,29,964 MT had been purchased till yesterday.

Out of that, Pungrain has procured the maximum 35,382 MT, Punsup 30,421, Markfed 28,500, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 27,089 and FCI 1,249 MT.

He said about Rs 50 crore was being paid to the farmers daily in Kapurthala district, and till yesterday, Rs 185 crore had been sent to the farmers’ accounts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Sagar Setia, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sultanpur Lodhi, Chandrajoti, SDM Kapurthala, Lal Vishwas Bains, SDM Bholath, Sanjeev Sharma and SDM. Phagwara, Jayinder Singh were also present on the occasion.