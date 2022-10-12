Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 11

Following the call given by Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, the Joint Action Committee Jalandhar has been observing a five-day pen-down strike at the District Administration Complex here, which started on Monday. Scores of employees of 42 departments of the state government including health, education, social security and clerical staff etc had been participating in the strike.

The protesting employees said they were forced to go on strike as all their efforts to wake up the state government from its deep slumber had been in vain. They said for the last many years, they had been demanding revival of the old pension scheme, release of arrear of dearness allowance, restoration of 37 other grants, including border area, rural area and FTA allowances, but the state government had turned a blind eye to their demands.

On the second day of the strike today, the protesting employees held ‘Japji Sahib paath’, and made an appeal to the state government to fulfil their demands. Joint Action Committee president Sukhjit Singh said that almost all the services of the Punjab government had been affected due to the strike.

“The Bhagwant Mann-led-Aam Aadmi Party, before coming to power, made big promises that no section of government employees will hold dharna, rallies etc. However, the opposite is happening, and be it farmers or government employees, protests were going on everywhere across Punjab,” he added.

He further alleged that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal gave a guarantee to the people in Gujarat and HP regarding revival of the old pension scheme and other benefits to the government employees, but have completely ignored the demands of the people despite being elected by a thumping majority.

Meanwhile, residents visiting various departmentssuffered as they had to return without getting their work done. They requested the government to intervene, and call off this strike so that the common public was not harassed. “Till October 15, the employees are on strike, and after that it’s the weekend, and then after a few days the Diwali holidays will start. So, how and when will the public get their work done,” asked Rajbir, a visitor at the DC office.