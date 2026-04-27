Visually impaired students get 10-day digital training

In a significant step towards digital empowerment and inclusivity, a 10-day basic computer training programme for visually impaired students concluded with a valedictory function at Saksham Tech Vision Lab in Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, on Saturday.

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The programme, held from April 13 to April 23, focused on equipping students with essential reading and writing skills, using keyboard techniques and screen reader software. Participants were trained to navigate computers independently, enhancing their confidence and accessibility to digital platforms. The sessions were conducted by resource persons Rajat and Abhishek, who provided hands on guidance throughout the training.

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The valedictory function was attended by journalist and social activist Seema Chopra along with Saubhagya, Finance Head, and Shilpa, HR Head, from Hindustan Hydraulics. Addressing the students, Chopra described the training as a strong beginning in their journey toward self-reliance and success. She encouraged them to remain determined, work hard and believe in their abilities while also assuring continued support to Saksham’s future initiatives.

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Certificates were distributed to all participants for successfully completing the programme. Among the achievers, Rupesh Kumar Gautam secured the first position, followed by Advit in second place and Monu in third.

The Saksham Tech Vision Lab has been established with support from Barclays, Delhi, and the Indic-AI Foundation which provided 10 computers to facilitate digital learning for visually impaired students.

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Organisers said the initiative will continue on a regular basis to empower more visually impaired students with essential digital skills, adding that the next batch of the training programme is scheduled to commence from Monday.