Vivek Parti elected regional council head of ICAI

The Jalandhar Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has elected its new office-bearers for the term 2026-27. The newly-elected team will formally assume charge from March 1.

The leadership team for 2026-27 comprises of CA Vivek Parti - Chairman, Ankur Goel - Vice-Chairman, Abhinav Vij - Secretary, Rishab Aggarwal - Treasurer, Bhupinder Saluja - Northern India Chartered Accountants Students Association (NICASA) Chairman, Puneet Oberoi - NICASA Member and Immediate Past Chairman and Gagandeep Singh - Executive Member.

Chairman-elect Vivek Parti expressed gratitude to the members for their trust and confidence. He stated that the new managing committee will build upon the strong foundation laid in the previous term and further strengthen the Branch's position as a leading professional hub in the region.