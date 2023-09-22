Vocational literacy campaign for jail inmates begins in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The special vocational literacy campaign for jail inmates was launched on Wednesday by Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi, on the directions of DLSA Chairman-cum-District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal.

Addressing the jail inmates, Joshi said the campaign had been started with the cooperation of various departments and NGOs and it would run from September 20 to October 20.

She said that training related to making of plastic wooden inlay, carpentry, candle and necklace making, beauty and wellness would be provided by the District Red Cross Society.

Also, the NGO, Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, will provide training for salon workers and electricians through the ITIs and training for mushroom cultivation through PNB rural self-employment training institutes (RSETI). She said the main objective of the training was that when the prisoners were released from jail, they should be able to start their own business and join the mainstream of society and not step into the world of crime again.

