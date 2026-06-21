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Home / Jalandhar / Vocational teachers protest drug survey duty despite exemption order

Vocational teachers protest drug survey duty despite exemption order

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:15 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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After being deployed for Census duties despite a district administration directive exempting outsourced staff, vocational teachers working in government schools have now raised their concerns over their inclusion in the Punjab Government’s ongoing drug survey exercise.

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Representatives of the NSQF Vocational Teachers Front on Friday submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Divya P, alleging that outsourced vocational trainers are being assigned drug survey duties even though the government notification specifies the exercise for regular and contractual government employees.

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The development has reignited concerns among nearly 270 outsourced vocational teachers in Jalandhar, who earlier objected to being assigned Census duties. The teachers argue that while they perform academic duties in government schools, they are appointed through private agencies and therefore do not enjoy the status, benefits or protections available to government employees.

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In the memorandum, the front maintained that the drug survey has been advertised as a voluntary exercise, but teachers from various tehsils have reportedly been pressured to furnish consent for participation. The union alleged that the notices assigning them duties state that refusal could invite administrative action such as FIRs and salary withhold, creating apprehension among employees already working under contractual arrangements through private companies.

“Whenever additional government assignments are floated, outsourced vocational teachers are often treated at par with regular employees. However, when it comes to service benefits, leave facilities, salary structures or employee rights, we are not recognised as government staff,” said Maninder Bains, a union representative in Jalandhar.

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Bains further noted, “After we raised concerns over the safety of female vocational teachers during survey work, the district administration assured us that women employees would be exempted from these duties. We appreciate the administration’s response and hope similar consideration will be extended to the all outsourced vocational teachers.”

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