Home / Jalandhar / Voiceless, Cong yet to appoint LoP in MC

Voiceless, Cong yet to appoint LoP in MC

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
It has been six months since the Municipal Corporation elections were held, the district Congress is yet to nominate a Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition. The delay is being attributed to internal disorganisation, deliberate negligence and lack of leadership within the party.

As many as 25 councillors had won on Congress ticket in the 80-ward Municipal Corporation, of whom two had left and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Among the prominent contenders for the post are councillors Balraj Thakur, Paramjit Singh Sharry Chadha, Gurvinder Bunty Neelkanth, Dr. Jasleen Sethi and Pawan Kumar. Several voices within the party are also advocating for the appointment of a woman leader, arguing that it would send a progressive message, especially since the ruling party has not nominated any women for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

One meeting of the MC has already been conducted and another might be in the offing. "Till the time, there is an effective leader in the Opposition to take on the ruling party in the MC, the Congress shall remain crippled in its ability to effectively raise public concerns within the House", said former senior vice-chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee, RTI and Grievances Department Sanjay Sehgal. He terms the delay a major organisational failure that has left party workers and local residents increasingly frustrated.

He added, “This vacuum not only diminishes the Congress’ influence in local governance but also poses serious challenges if by-elections are announced for the Jalandhar Central constituency".

A claimant to the post, Dr Sethi said, "I have raised the issue of delay of appointment with the senior leadership. This will give strength to the party and help establish a strong opposition against AAP within city over civic matters and people concern issues". The BJP has already designated its councillors Charanjit Kaur Sandha and Manjit Singh Titu for the two key posts in the MC House.

Likewise, Pawan Kumar too said, "The matter is already in the notice of the leadership and we are expecting them to act soon."

