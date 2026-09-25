Volunteers aid elderly man with severe head wound in Kapurthala

A destitute elderly man was found in a critical condition on a sidewalk outside the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala, with a severe head wound infested with maggots and part of his skull reportedly damaged.

The man had allegedly been lying unattended for several days without medical care. Passersby who noticed his condition said the wound was deep and infected, with insects visible inside it.

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The case came to light on Friday when volunteers associated with the Waris Punjab De noticed the man and attempted to get him admitted to the Civil Hospital. The activists alleged that the hospital authorities initially declined to admit him, citing the severity of his injuries.

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Following intervention by the volunteers and residents, the man was provided first-aid and his head wound was bandaged before he was referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar, for specialised treatment.

Diljit Singh Dhaliwal, Waris Punjab De's Kapurthala in-charge, said the man's condition was brought to his notice during routine activities near the hospital.

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"We tried to get him admitted to the Civil Hospital, but were initially told that a significant portion of his skull bone was missing. After persistent efforts and pressure, he was finally attended to. He was given first-aid and later referred to Amritsar due to the seriousness of his wound," Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal also expressed concern over what he described as a growing number of cases involving abandoned and vulnerable individuals in the district.

He cited another recent case in which a physically disabled man was allegedly found helpless on a roadside. Volunteers intervened after concerns were raised about his safety and arranged medical treatment for him.

"A human being should never have to endure such suffering," Dhaliwal said.

Doctor defends referral decision

Officiating Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Dr Anu Sharma said, “The infestation in the man's skull resulted from a neglected wound that appears to have remained untreated for a long time. The wound was sterilised, cleaned and dressed at the hospital. Due to the severity of the infestation, with maggots reaching the skull, the patient required specialised tertiary care that could not be adequately provided here. He has, therefore, been referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar, for advanced treatment.”

She added, “Such cases are increasingly being reported, and one of the biggest challenges is the absence of caregivers. Since many of these patients have no attendants, NGOs and civic organisations need to step forward and help care for destitute individuals.”