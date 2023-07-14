Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 13

As water levels started receding, volunteers engaged in relief works are encountering a new obstacle in reaching stranded residents. Boats used to deliver essential supplies are getting stuck in the remaining floodwaters.

Demand for essential items remains high The demand for essential items such as mosquito repellents, painkillers, treatments for fungal infections and dry rations remains high among residents stranded on their rooftops. These individuals are enduring the sweltering heat, with little assistance available to them. They rely heavily on each other within their village, with residents climbing onto rooftops to support one another.

While residents of villages such as Mandala and Nasirpur near the bundh remain accessible as volunteers utilise four-wheelers to provide them with food and medicine, those residing further away from the bundh find themselves stranded without any aid. These residents are reluctant to leave their homes, fearing the potential theft of their belongings.

Volunteers stationed at the site express their efforts to reach stranded individuals with boats provided by the administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and MP Balbir Singh Seechewal at their disposal. However, due to the receding water levels, venturing further has become challenging as boats encounter obstacles like broken branches and diverting roads.

The demand for essential items such as mosquito repellents, painkillers, treatments for fungal infections and dry rations remains high among residents stranded on their rooftops. These individuals are enduring the sweltering heat, with little assistance available to them. They rely heavily on each other within their village, with residents climbing onto rooftops to support one another.

Guro Kaur, an elderly resident of Mehrajwalan village, while sharing her distress, said: “In this scorching heat, we are stranded on our rooftops, receiving no help from anywhere. Our village residents are our primary support as we assist each other by climbing rooftops”.

She emphasised the urgent need for dry ration and mosquito repellents as their houses have become breeding grounds for insects.

Satnam Kaur, another resident, said, “We are trapped in our homes with no assistance. Floodwaters have left us isolated and we desperately need help from the authorities. Our safety and well-being are at risk”.

Anita Devi, a stranded resident of Nasirpur village, said they do understand the challenges faced by volunteers, but they need help.

“Lack of essential supplies is exacerbating our situation. We need dry ration as we have placed our gas stoves on rooftops. Cooked food doesn’t last for several days as it’s too humid here,” she said.