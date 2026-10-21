Volunteers lead post-Dasehra cleanup in Jalandhar park

In a unique initiative, AAP Jalandhar Central Halqa incharge Nitin Kohli organised ‘Trash-a-thon: The morning after Dasehra’ at Adarsh Nagar Park on Wednesday.

Led by his group ‘Nitin de Saathi’, the initiative brought together young volunteers and residents to clean public spaces and promote plantation. The idea was to deliver a simple but powerful message — if we want cleaner cities, we must take responsibility instead of waiting for someone else to act.

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Moving beyond routine awareness campaigns, the initiative encouraged participants to step forward and contribute directly to their surroundings. The effort stood out for its unique concept of bringing people together the morning after Dasehra, turning a major festival’s aftermath into an opportunity for civic action and environmental responsibility.

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People, who visit the park for morning walk, also joined the campaign and appreciated the effort. Their participation reflected how meaningful change can begin when citizens, particularly young people, decide to take ownership of the spaces they use every day.

Addressing the participants, Nitin Kohli thanked the young volunteers, residents and organisers for their enthusiasm and commitment. He appreciated the team for translating an idea into practical action and said initiatives like these demonstrated the constructive role young people can play in improving society.

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Emphasising that the initiative should serve as an example for other communities, Kohli said the objective was not to organise a cleanliness drive only but to encourage more and more citizens to take similar steps in their own localities.