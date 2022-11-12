Voter awareness drive conducted at city college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

An awareness campaign for voter enrollment was organised at KMV College. Additional Chief Administrator Jalandhar Development Authority-cum-Electoral Registration Officer Jasbir Singh today called upon the youth to get registered for voting, amid the ongoing special voters’ list revision programme.

The ACA further added that all the eligible applicants reaching 18 years of age on or after April 1 next year can fill up Form 6 to apply for a new vote, since a special summary revision of the voters’ list is underway across the district. He stated that all the BLOs have been directed to remain present at their respective polling stations on November 19 and 20, and on December 3 and 4, to assist the voters. He stated that the applicants should fill up Form 7 for a change in their particulars, and they should fill up Form 8 for the shifting of votes. He urged the eligible voters to come forward for the revision of the summary.