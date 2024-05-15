Voter awareness event organised at Sham Churasi

Our Correspondent

hoshiarpur, May 14

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a ‘Mega Voter Awareness Mela’ was organised at GGSD College, Hariana, on Tuesday to create awareness among the voters under the SVEEP activity in Sham Churasi Assembly constituency. Assistant Returning Officer, Sham Churasi-cum-Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hoshiapur, Amandeep Kaur was the chief guest. The programme started with a cultural song depicting Punjab’s heritage.

ARO Amandeep Kaur motivated all the eligible voters to cast their vote on June 1 and administered them an oath of voting. She said that voting is a fundamental right of every eligible voter and everyone must exercise it. She said that in view of the summer season, tents, chairs, fans, coolers etc. will be available at every polling booth by the Election Commission. Apart from this, a lot of facilities have been provided by the Election Commission for PwD and voters above 85 years of age. During this, the people who present were made aware of the importance of voting by District SVEEP Nodal Officer Preet Kohli. On this occasion, teacher Varinder Nimana’s song related to voting was released. A special exhibition on Churasi Sangeet Gharana was also organised.

