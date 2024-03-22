Voters’ awareness campaign held

Jalandhar, March 21
Aiming to create maximum awareness among youngsters about their voting rights, an awareness drive was held today across educational institutions here.
The programme was held under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.
Campus ambassadors today gave message of right to franchise so that a large number of youngsters could be sensitised to use their voting right. They also urged youngsters to ensure their maximum participation in the biggest festival of democracy by making Jalandhar a leading district in terms of voting turnout.
Notably, the Election Commission has launched a mission to achieve over 70% polling across the country. The students were also asked to create awareness at their homes and societies to transform this campaign into a mass movement.
Earlier, the youngsters were administered oath to exercise their franchise in coming elections.
