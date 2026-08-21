Voters can file claims, objections on draft electoral rolls till Sept 12

Voters can file claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 till September 12, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

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She said the draft electoral rolls for all seven Assembly constituencies of the district were published on August 13 as per the revised schedule issued by the Election Commission of India.

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The district has 1,601 polling stations and the draft rolls contain 11,69,930 voters, including 6,06,876 men, 5,63,024 women and 30 third-gender voters.

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Eligible citizens whose names are missing from the rolls and who will attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion through Form 6. Form 7 can be used for filing objections or seeking deletion of a name, while Form 8 is meant for correction of entries. Applications can be submitted to the concerned BLO/ERO offices or online through the voter helpline. Jain said claims and objections would be disposed of by October 8, following which the final electoral rolls would be published on October 12.

She also urged voters who receive notices regarding unmapped voters or discrepancies detected during mapping to appear before the concerned ERO/AERO with the required documents on the specified date and venue.