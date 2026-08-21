DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Voters can file claims, objections on draft electoral rolls till Sept 12

Voters can file claims, objections on draft electoral rolls till Sept 12

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:20 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Voters can file claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls under the SIR till September 12. FILE
Advertisement

Voters can file claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 till September 12, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

She said the draft electoral rolls for all seven Assembly constituencies of the district were published on August 13 as per the revised schedule issued by the Election Commission of India.

Advertisement

The district has 1,601 polling stations and the draft rolls contain 11,69,930 voters, including 6,06,876 men, 5,63,024 women and 30 third-gender voters.

Advertisement

Eligible citizens whose names are missing from the rolls and who will attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion through Form 6. Form 7 can be used for filing objections or seeking deletion of a name, while Form 8 is meant for correction of entries. Applications can be submitted to the concerned BLO/ERO offices or online through the voter helpline. Jain said claims and objections would be disposed of by October 8, following which the final electoral rolls would be published on October 12.

She also urged voters who receive notices regarding unmapped voters or discrepancies detected during mapping to appear before the concerned ERO/AERO with the required documents on the specified date and venue.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts