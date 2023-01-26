Voters’ Day: Admn urges youth to become part of poll process

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 25

The district administration organised the 13th Voters’ Day at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidalaya here on Wednesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with District Election Office under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The guests of the event were Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, ADC (Development), Amandeep Singh, SDM, Sukhdev, Tehsildar and Surjeet Lal, District Guidance Officer.

Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated all on the National Voters’ Day and expressed gratitude to the Election Commission for assigning this event to the HMV for consecutively 8th time. ADC Bajwa apprised the younger generation of the importance of democracy and encouraged them to get their voter ID made whenever they become eligible.

On this occasion, the folk song “Voter Jugni” was presented. It was followed by a song “ Mein Bharat Hoon”, produced by the Election Commission of India. Dedicated to Voters’ Day, a street play, “Vote Pao, Desh Bachao” was presented. This show was prepared under the guidance of Dr Veena Arora and Dr Jyoti Gogia.

In the prize distribution ceremony, the principal was awarded appreciation certificate for hosting voters’ day. After that, Kuldeep Singh got the best BLO prize, Ajay Pal got the Best PRO award, Dr Surjeet Lal was declared the best SVEEP nodal officer, Tejpal as the coordinator SVEEP icon and Vivek Joshi as an excellent voter. They were all awarded appreciation certificates and mementos for their contribution. At the end of the event, Tehsildar Sukhdev thanked the audience for participating in the event.

On this occasion, a signature campaign and a selfie corner were also organised. Students were awarded for participating in various events like poster making, debate competition, rangoli and essay writing competition.