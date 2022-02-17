Voters to get masks, gloves on polling day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday reviewed poll-preparedness during a virtual meeting with the Returning Officers and directed them to ensure that all Covid-19 safety protocols were followed in letter and in spirit at the time of voting.

All the polling booths will have markers to maintain social distancing so that the spread of virus can be contained, said the Deputy Commissioner adding that the ROs and sector officers would ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols at polling booths. He said special arrangements were being made to provide chairs, tents and other facilities so that the social distancing could be ensured in larger public interest.

Thori said thermal scanning and hand sanitisation would also be put in place at polling booths, besides providing masks and gloves to the voters, polling staff.

Accompanied by ADCs Jaspreet Singh and Amarjit Bains, the DC reviewed the distribution of voting slips in all nine constituencies and directed the officials concerned to speed up the process so that the task could be accomplished in a day or two, besides submitting a report to the district election officer. He also took stock of strong rooms and counting rooms as well as asked the ROs to make all requisite arrangements and facilities at model polling stations and women polling stations in their respective constituencies.

In view of PwD voters, the DC pointed out that ramps and wheelchairs would be available at all booths, besides deployment of helpers so that the PWD voters could be facilitated during voting. The postal ballot facility for voters having 80 years of age was also reviewed, he added. The transportation of EVMs would also be conducted strictly as per the instructions of the ECI, said the Deputy Commissioner, adding that all the sector officers would download the poll day management system app. Assistant Commissioner (UT) Ojasvi Alankar, PCS Gurleen Kaur, Election Tehsildar Sukhdev Singh and others were also present.