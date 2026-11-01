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Home / Jalandhar / Votes, SIR discussed on day 2 of Ghadri Mela

Votes, SIR discussed on day 2 of Ghadri Mela

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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People visit painting and photo exibition at 35th Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Addressing a discussion held at Ghadri Baba Jawala Singh Thathian Hall, on the second day of the Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da here today, keynote speaker Pranjoy Guha Thakurta claimed theft of votes a ‘conspiracy’.

Addressing a gathering, Guha said, “The ‘Show Your Documents’ campaign is designed to selectively target specific communities. Global imperialist powers and corporate houses are trampling upon democratic rights to serve their own economic and political agendas. He emphasized that a conscious, grassroots people’s movement can serve as a true guide for the public.” The second day of the Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da began with the installation of a lift at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall. The Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee expressed special gratitude to Avtar ‘Tari’ Atwal from Birmingham, the UK, for his contribution of Rs 13 lakh toward the installation of the lift. Committee general secretary Gurmeet and cultural wing convener Amolok Singh congratulated the fair enthusiasts.

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The day was also marked by a final competition held among five teams.

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In the painting competition, the first, second, and third places were achieved in Group A by Kiranjot Kaur (Government College of Education, Jalandhar), Mannat (Kamla Nehru College for Women, Kapurthala), and Nandini (Government College of Education, Jalandhar); in Group B, by Armaan Sidhu (SD Model School, Jalandhar), Tanveen Pal (SD Model School, Jalandhar), and Ashmeet Singh (SRT DAV School, Bilga). Winners of all the competitions were honored by the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee with cash prizes, books, and certificates.

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