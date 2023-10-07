Wahids in judicial remand for 14 days

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

Senior Akali leader Jarnail Singh Wahid who along with his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Wahid was arrested by the Vigilance Department in a case of land encroachment and causing financial loss to the government on September 30, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kapurthala, Rajwant Kaur, after completion of five-day police remand on Friday afternoon.

A police team led by DSP (Vigilance) Jatinderjit Singh sought two more days of police remand of Wahids to investigate the case but advocates Rajiv Puri, Manu Gautam, Umesh Ohri and Karanjot Singh Jhikka, appearing on behalf of the family, strongly opposed their request. Declining the request, the court of the CJM sent the Wahids to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Wahids will now be produced before the court on October 20.

