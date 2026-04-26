Walkathon in Jalandhar promotes anti-drug message, healthy living

As part of the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign being run by the Punjab Government, the district administration today organised ‘Walkathon 1.0’ in collaboration with DAV College, in which more than 600 students, faculty members and parents participated and gave the message of staying away from drugs and living a healthy life.

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SDM Jalandhar-1 Navdeep Singh flagged off the walkathon from the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, which ended at Shivani Park, Model Town. He himself also participated in the walkathon.

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On the occasion, students and other participants were also administered an oath to fight against drugs, motivate drug addicts to quit and ensure active participation against drugs.

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SDM Navdeep Singh said each step taken in today’s walkathon dedicated to the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign launched by the Punjab Government will play an important role in spreading public awareness against drugs. ACP (Head Quarters) Manmohan Singh, principal Dr Anoop Kumar, were also present.

Children with special needs from Red Cross and Prayas School also participated in the walkathon. Punjabi folk singer Dalwinder Dayalpuri and Assistant Director Youth Services Ravi Dara highlighted the importance of healthy living through songs. During the event, DAV band and bhangra performances were also given.

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On the occasion, Secretary, District Red Cross Society Surjit Lal, Vice Principal Prof Kunwar Rajiv, Prof Sonika Dania, Registrar Prof Ashok Kapoor, Deputy Registrar Prof Manish Khanna, Dean EMA Dr Ekjot Kaur and event coordinator Prof Isha Sehgal, Dr SK Gautam, Vinod Kumar, president of Model Town Shopkeepers Association Rajiv Duggal and other dignitaries were also present.

Students and faculty members of DAV College, Jalandhar, DAV Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Mahatma Hans Raj DAV Institute of Nursing, Police DAV Public School, Dayanand Model School (Model Town), Dayanand Model School (Dayanand Nagar) participated in the walkathon.