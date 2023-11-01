Walkathon spreads awareness on drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 31

Under the leadership of Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Hoshiarpur, a walkathon was organised here this morning.

The walkathon, organised by the DLSA, Hoshiarpur, started from the Old Lower Court Complex and ended at DAV College here.

The walkathon was organised as part of the “Punjab against Drug Addiction - A Legal Services Initiative Campaign” launched by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The walkathon was held out on the concluding day of the campaign, which began on October 1.

The District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, along with judicial officers, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Dumana, Deputy Medical Commissioner Harbans Kaur, advocates, law students of Sarvanand Giri and court staff, participated in the rally to raise awareness against drug abuse.

The District and Sessions Judge thanked all for their participation. Aprajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said a multipronged approach with combined efforts of all stakeholders was the need of the hour to curb drug menace.

#Hoshiarpur