DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Wanted for double murder, accused nabbed after encounter in Jalandhar

Wanted for double murder, accused nabbed after encounter in Jalandhar

Accused allegedly fired at police team near Nakhan Wala Bagh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police Commissioner Satinder Singh with police oficers conduct investigation after encounter.Tribune photo :Malkiat Singh.
Advertisement

The CIA staff and police arrested an accused wanted in a double murder case after an encounter near Nakhan Wala Bagh here this morning. Accused Shubham, alias Gullu, has remained associated with the Joga Pholriwal gang of Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The police have also recovered .32 bore pistol, four shells and a motorcycle. A police team had laid a special naka when an informer reported that Shubham of Dashmesh Nagar, Bhargo Camp, was travelling from Uday Nagar towards that side on a bike while carrying an illegal firearm. Gullu is also allegedly involved in extortion incidents.

Advertisement

Gullu was signalled to stop but he attempted to turn back but lost control and fell on the roadside. He then pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired four rounds at the police team with an intention to kill. In self-defence, SI Rajinder Singh retaliated by firing four rounds from his service pistol. One bullet struck the accused in the lower part of his left leg. The police overpowered and apprehended him.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh reached the spot. The accused was shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered against the accused.

The accused was involved in the murder of Simranjit Singh (24) and Saurabh (23).

Advertisement

On June 12, Simranjit was involved in a scuffle with some gangsters at an eatery and sustained injuries. The following day, his friend Rajvir was taking him to a hospital for fresh dressing of his wounds when they were waylaid. The two had stopped outside the residence of their friend, Saurabh, in New Dashmesh Nagar when Gullu, who was allegedly riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them. In the double murder case, Gullu had been booked on June 13.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts