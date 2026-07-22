Wanted for double murder, accused nabbed after encounter in Jalandhar

The CIA staff and police arrested an accused wanted in a double murder case after an encounter near Nakhan Wala Bagh here this morning. Accused Shubham, alias Gullu, has remained associated with the Joga Pholriwal gang of Jalandhar.

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The police have also recovered .32 bore pistol, four shells and a motorcycle. A police team had laid a special naka when an informer reported that Shubham of Dashmesh Nagar, Bhargo Camp, was travelling from Uday Nagar towards that side on a bike while carrying an illegal firearm. Gullu is also allegedly involved in extortion incidents.

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Gullu was signalled to stop but he attempted to turn back but lost control and fell on the roadside. He then pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired four rounds at the police team with an intention to kill. In self-defence, SI Rajinder Singh retaliated by firing four rounds from his service pistol. One bullet struck the accused in the lower part of his left leg. The police overpowered and apprehended him.

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Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh reached the spot. The accused was shifted to a hospital. A case has been registered against the accused.

The accused was involved in the murder of Simranjit Singh (24) and Saurabh (23).

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On June 12, Simranjit was involved in a scuffle with some gangsters at an eatery and sustained injuries. The following day, his friend Rajvir was taking him to a hospital for fresh dressing of his wounds when they were waylaid. The two had stopped outside the residence of their friend, Saurabh, in New Dashmesh Nagar when Gullu, who was allegedly riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them. In the double murder case, Gullu had been booked on June 13.