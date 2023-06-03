 Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed : The Tribune India

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Committed theft at shrines in Phillaur to satiate ‘chitta’ needs

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

The accused in the custody of the rural police in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

The rural police on Friday arrested a Gurdaspur native who was a habitual thief and wanted in multiple cases of theft, murder and drug peddling. He had been declared “most wanted” for his role in a gruesome murder of a woman at his own village in Gurdaspur.

The police said he had conducted multiple robberies at religious shrines in villages of Phillaur to satiate his need for ‘chitta’ (drugs). Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh said the “most wanted” criminal was arrested by the Phillaur police on Friday, and two stolen motorbikes were recovered from him.

Mithun, alias Prem Chand, a resident of Avakha, in Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), was arrested during a special operation by the Jalandhar rural police on June 1.

A case had been registered against the accused Mithun on May 29, 2023 at the Phillaur police station under sections 308, 323, 452, 454, 380 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of two women who had alleged that the accused attempted to murder them.

Gurpreet Kaur and Baljit Kaur, residents of Gopal Colony at Garha in Phillaur, had alleged in their complaint that the accused beat them up with a baton with an intention to kill them and ran away with their jewellery and cash. The women also alleged that three sisters of the accused also aided him in carrying out the crime.

Acting on the complaint, the Philaur police had already arrested the sisters — Neelam, a resident of Garha, Phillaur; Rajni, a resident of Gurdaspur, and Jyoti Bala, a resident of Bilga (Jalandhar). The accused, Mithun, however had absconded.

On May 18, Mithun murdered an Avakha (Gurdaspur) based 65-year-old woman Kamla Devi by strangling her. He threw her body in a gutter. A case was registered at the Dinanagar police station in Gurdaspur, in which, Mithun had been declared the “most wanted”.

The Jalandhar rural police on Friday arrested Mithun with two stolen motorbikes. A case was registered against him at the Phillaur police station under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. The police said in preliminary investigation it came to light that he had carried out a number of thefts at dargahs (religious places) in villages around Phillaur and after thefts he was satiating his addiction for chitta (desi synthetic version of heroin).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

Nurmahal residents hold protest over law & order

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body