Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 2

The rural police on Friday arrested a Gurdaspur native who was a habitual thief and wanted in multiple cases of theft, murder and drug peddling. He had been declared “most wanted” for his role in a gruesome murder of a woman at his own village in Gurdaspur.

The police said he had conducted multiple robberies at religious shrines in villages of Phillaur to satiate his need for ‘chitta’ (drugs). Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh said the “most wanted” criminal was arrested by the Phillaur police on Friday, and two stolen motorbikes were recovered from him.

Mithun, alias Prem Chand, a resident of Avakha, in Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), was arrested during a special operation by the Jalandhar rural police on June 1.

A case had been registered against the accused Mithun on May 29, 2023 at the Phillaur police station under sections 308, 323, 452, 454, 380 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of two women who had alleged that the accused attempted to murder them.

Gurpreet Kaur and Baljit Kaur, residents of Gopal Colony at Garha in Phillaur, had alleged in their complaint that the accused beat them up with a baton with an intention to kill them and ran away with their jewellery and cash. The women also alleged that three sisters of the accused also aided him in carrying out the crime.

Acting on the complaint, the Philaur police had already arrested the sisters — Neelam, a resident of Garha, Phillaur; Rajni, a resident of Gurdaspur, and Jyoti Bala, a resident of Bilga (Jalandhar). The accused, Mithun, however had absconded.

On May 18, Mithun murdered an Avakha (Gurdaspur) based 65-year-old woman Kamla Devi by strangling her. He threw her body in a gutter. A case was registered at the Dinanagar police station in Gurdaspur, in which, Mithun had been declared the “most wanted”.

The Jalandhar rural police on Friday arrested Mithun with two stolen motorbikes. A case was registered against him at the Phillaur police station under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. The police said in preliminary investigation it came to light that he had carried out a number of thefts at dargahs (religious places) in villages around Phillaur and after thefts he was satiating his addiction for chitta (desi synthetic version of heroin).