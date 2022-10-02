Wanted in loan fraud case, two women POs arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 1

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested two women proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a 2017 forgery case.

A spokesperson for the VB said the duo accused Anita and Ambika, both residents of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, were declared POs in January 2021 in a case already registered on March 3, 2017, under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station Jalandhar.

He said the aforesaid accused women are wife and mother of accused Tilak Raj, a former councillor from Sultanpur Lodhi, who had already been arrested in the case on February 5, 2018.

He said the women had connived with officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) at its Sultanpur Lodhi branch and the Revenue Department to get loan amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged and fabricated documents. Both of them had been absconding since August 28, 2018, after dismissal of their bail from the High Court.

The spokesperson further added this case was registered on the basis of the vigilance inquiry in which total 107 cases pertaining to agricultural loans from SBI were sanctioned by the then accused manager Sulinder Singh and others from May 2013 to April 2016 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents, leading to embezzlement of Rs 15 crore and 83 lakh.

He said the VB, during the first phase, investigated 14 loan cases and 33 accused were nominated in these cases. Till date, 26 accused had been arrested and seven were still at large, he said.

