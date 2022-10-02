Wanted in loan fraud case, two women POs arrested

Jalandhar, October 1
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested two women proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in a 2017 forgery case.
A spokesperson for the VB said the duo accused Anita and Ambika, both residents of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, were declared POs in January 2021 in a case already registered on March 3, 2017, under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station Jalandhar.
He said the aforesaid accused women are wife and mother of accused Tilak Raj, a former councillor from Sultanpur Lodhi, who had already been arrested in the case on February 5, 2018.
He said the women had connived with officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) at its Sultanpur Lodhi branch and the Revenue Department to get loan amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged and fabricated documents. Both of them had been absconding since August 28, 2018, after dismissal of their bail from the High Court.
The spokesperson further added this case was registered on the basis of the vigilance inquiry in which total 107 cases pertaining to agricultural loans from SBI were sanctioned by the then accused manager Sulinder Singh and others from May 2013 to April 2016 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents, leading to embezzlement of Rs 15 crore and 83 lakh.
He said the VB, during the first phase, investigated 14 loan cases and 33 accused were nominated in these cases. Till date, 26 accused had been arrested and seven were still at large, he said.
Had connived with SBI, revenue officials
The accused had connived with officials of the SBI at Sultanpur Lodhi and the Revenue Department to get loan amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged documents. Both of them had been absconding since August 28, 2018, after dismissal of their bail from the High Court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive