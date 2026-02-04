Waqf Board rent collector, peon caught taking ₹18,000 bribe

Continuing its drive against corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has caught two employees of the Punjab Waqf Board red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹18,000. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Yasin, Rent Collector, and Mohammad Talim, a peon, both posted at the Punjab Waqf Board office in Garhshankar.

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According to a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson, the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident of Balachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. The complainant, an agriculturalist, had taken 10 kanals of land belonging to the Punjab Waqf Board at village Bhaddi on lease from 2018 to 2021.

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After the lease period ended in 2021, the complainant approached Mohammad Yasin for renewal of the lease. It is alleged that Yasin demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for preparing the renewal file. When the complainant expressed his inability to pay such a large amount, the demand was reduced to ₹20,000. Out of this, ₹2,000 was taken immediately, while the remaining ₹18,000 was demanded later. The complainant secretly recorded the conversation and approached the Vigilance Bureau.

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After a preliminary inquiry, a Vigilance team from SBS Nagar laid a trap. Both accused were caught red-handed while accepting ₹18,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Jalandhar. Further investigation in the matter is underway.