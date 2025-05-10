War panic, industrial workers want to leave

The war-like situation in India and Pakistan has created panic among labourers working in industrial units.

The migrants, who work here in factories, have been fearful since last night after they heard explosions.

Industrial unit owners share that most of their workers were supposed to come back these days as they had gone back to their native places for harvesting of crops. "But now they have put their scheduled visits on hold," they said.

And those who are here are now getting calls from their families and they also want to leave.

Apart from this, due to blackouts, night shifts have been cancelled in the factories. HS Chitkara, president, Punjab Rubber Association, said overtime in the factories won't happen now. "The most important factor is that the labour is fearful. They want to leave. Also, if situation remains the same, it will impact the export as well," he said.

Narinder Sagoo, another industrialist in the city, said if things remain like this, it will affect the production as well. "Right now, not much impact is being seen but there are a lot of apprehensions. Labourers were to return to the factories from their native places, but it is not happening now as they are scared," he told The Tribune.

Another industrialist Tajinder Bhasin also corroborated the fact that the labour was getting restless here. "We wish that things don't escalate and become normal. This is what we are wishing right now, else it will affect the business so much," he added.