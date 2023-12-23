War trophy inaugurated

Jalandhar, December 22
The inauguration ceremony of war trophy — T-55 Tank — was held today at the Regional Accounts Office, Jalandhar Cantonment. The chief guest on the occasion was Dinesh Singh, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Chandigarh.
In his address, Dinesh Singh said, “Defence Accounts Department is one of the oldest departments of the country which has been continuously working shoulder to shoulder with the defence services since 1747.”
He said, “More than 90 employees and officers posted in 10 offices of Defence Accounts Department in Jalandhar Cantonment are ready for providing services. These offices are providing financial advice, internal audit and payment-related services to defence forces.”
He further said, “Efforts are being made to settle defence payment related tasks more efficiently through portal. Along with this, tasks related to defence pensioners are being managed through the SPARSH portal.”
He said, “The war trophy — T-55 Tank — at the Regional Accounts Office, Jalandhar Cantonment, will boost the morale of employees and officers. It will also make pensioners coming here proud and recognise them for their contribution to defence forces.”
