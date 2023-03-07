Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

Residents of Ward Number 78 held a dharna outside the MC Commissioner’s office today over the issue of overflowing sewage in their wards. The dharna continued for seven hours. When the residents refused to lift the dharna, Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat intervened and deputed two employees to resolve the matter. After her assurance, the residents along with the former ward councillor lifted the dharna.

“It takes a dharna to move officials. Otherwise who listens to the public,” a resident rued. Bhagat had held a meeting and promised to resolve this important issue.

The former councillor had visited the MC office with some residents of New Ratan Nagar recently and met the Joint Commissioner regarding the issue. He had told the official that New Ratan Nagar residents were suffering due to the overflowing sewers. “We had earlier held a dharna on the same issue after which the issue was addressed, but only for 15 days. It has now raised its ugly head again. Residents are not going to listen to any hollow assurances from MC officials this time,” Samrai had said.