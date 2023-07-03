Ward map: Objections to be sent to Local Bodies Dept

Jalandhar, July 2
The MC last week received as many as 119 objections from party leaders, individuals, societies and NGOs regarding the map of 85 wards published by the Municipal Corporation. Now, the objections will be sent to Local Bodies Department and genuine objections will be taken into consideration for change.
Congress leader Jagdish Samrai said it was for the first time that even NGOs came forward to send their objections.
BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia had also sent his objections to the Director Local Bodies. AAP leaders had also objected to the new map.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...