Ward map: Objections to be sent to Local Bodies Dept

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

The MC last week received as many as 119 objections from party leaders, individuals, societies and NGOs regarding the map of 85 wards published by the Municipal Corporation. Now, the objections will be sent to Local Bodies Department and genuine objections will be taken into consideration for change.

Congress leader Jagdish Samrai said it was for the first time that even NGOs came forward to send their objections.

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia had also sent his objections to the Director Local Bodies. AAP leaders had also objected to the new map.