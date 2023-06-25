Ward map readied by AAP leaders: BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

A team of BJP leaders, including state secretary Anil Sachar, have outrightly rejected the new ward plan finalised by the Delimitation Board of the Municipal Corporation.

Party leaders, including Ashish Chopra, former councillor Baljit S Prince, district secretary Sham Sharma and Vipan Sharma checked the ward plan in the MC office today. Sachar said the plan had been readied by AAP leaders in a way that it suits them and upsets the working of the previous councillors of other parties.

“It smacks of political vendetta against the traditional parties. We are strategising to put pressure on the government to make amendments so that there are minimal changes. The changes should have been made in the larger interest of the residents but they will surely get upset once it comes into operation. The ward divisions have not been made according to main roads at many places as was earlier,” said the leaders.

Lawyer Parminder Vig said that there was another confusion especially after a public notice is making rounds which reads that the plan was made public on June 12 and that all objections must be raised within seven days. “By that order, all those like me and political leaders raising objections now could be undertaking a futile exercise as the Delimitation Board may not take our objections citing delay as the grounds. But in reality the map was published on June 21 and hence objections could be sought till June 28. The MC officials must make this clear,” he said.