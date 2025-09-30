Warehousing corp worker booked

The police have booked technical assistant of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Kapurthala, Satpal Singh on the charges of misappropriation of wheat stocks for the 2025–26 season.

According to official records, wheat stored at the procurement centre in the Mandi Yard Complex, Kapurthala, was allegedly subjected to embezzlement and irregularities. The discrepancies surfaced following routine stock verification and were communicated through official daks.

The case names Satpal Singh, currently residing at the Hoshiarpur Road Bypass locality. Legal proceedings have been initiated by the District Manager, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Kapurthala.