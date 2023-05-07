Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

After Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, during a roadshow for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday, slammed the Congress party for not having any leader from their high command campaign in the city, Punjab Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is now hitting back at him.

Warring said that Kejriwal’s repeated visits show how desperate the AAP National Convenor is to win the seat. “He is clearly worried about losing out the second Lok Sabha election in 14 months of power,” Warring said.

Warring asserted, “Since AAP came to power in the state by misleading the public with their false promises, they have nothing to show other than waving to the crowds. They have grown so desperate that they have now resorted to intimidating the voters.”

Calling out Kejriwal for his recent speech, Warring stressed, “Punjabis have always raised their voice against oppression. They bow down to tyrant rulers. Kejriwal has probably forgotten that a government is ‘of the people, by the people and for the people’. The voters have the power to make or mar a government, and I am sure the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to the power-hungry leaders.”

Warring then added, “Earlier, the Sangrur byelection (loss) had stunned the AAP leadership. And now, it is the Congress party’s clean sweep in the recently held Shimla Municipal Corporation election that has sent shivers down the AAP spine. The AAP leadership is aware that people have started to shun their party and the false promises they make.”