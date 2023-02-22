Warring questions AAP's claims on governance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

To build a campaign for the party ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was in Jalandhar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, focusing primarily on the reserved Assembly segment of Adampur.

While last evening he had held a programme in Jalandhar West, also a reserved segment, he spent the whole day today in Bhogpur and Adampur towns and the adjoining villages of Sangowal, Pandori Nijran, Mander and other areas. He addressed gatherings of 400-500 people arranged by first-time MLA Sukhwinder Kotli. Programmes were also held in the areas of youth leader Ashwin Bhalla and MC chief Darshan Singh Karwal.

Warring focused on hitting out against the ruling AAP calling its stand against corruption as fake in the light of inaction against its own men, including the latest case of Bathinda rural MLA Amit Rattan. He slammed the Akalis for allegedly bringing in mafia raj in the state.

Like SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he also went to the bazaars of Adampur town where people received him in large numbers. Sukhbir Badal too had gone to the market areas accompanied by local ex-MLA Pawan Tinu.

Earlier, Warring had started the day paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan along with MLAs Vikramjit Chaudhary and Hardev Laddi, ex-MLAs Surinder Chaudhary and Sushil Rinku besides party leaders Amritpal Bhonsle and Sonu Dhesi. Later, he also went to Dera Pritam Singh Babe Jaure and Dera Kathar.

The programme at Jalandhar West yesterday had also received a good response with the residents of the area demanding the candidature of Sushil Rinku for the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll. Rinku confirmed that he has sought ticket from the party for contesting the polls. He denied reports of attempting to join any other party.

PCC chief takes a dig at AAP, Akalis