Warring questions AAP's claims on governance

Jalandhar, February 21
To build a campaign for the party ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was in Jalandhar for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, focusing primarily on the reserved Assembly segment of Adampur.
While last evening he had held a programme in Jalandhar West, also a reserved segment, he spent the whole day today in Bhogpur and Adampur towns and the adjoining villages of Sangowal, Pandori Nijran, Mander and other areas. He addressed gatherings of 400-500 people arranged by first-time MLA Sukhwinder Kotli. Programmes were also held in the areas of youth leader Ashwin Bhalla and MC chief Darshan Singh Karwal.
Warring focused on hitting out against the ruling AAP calling its stand against corruption as fake in the light of inaction against its own men, including the latest case of Bathinda rural MLA Amit Rattan. He slammed the Akalis for allegedly bringing in mafia raj in the state.
Like SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he also went to the bazaars of Adampur town where people received him in large numbers. Sukhbir Badal too had gone to the market areas accompanied by local ex-MLA Pawan Tinu.
Earlier, Warring had started the day paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan along with MLAs Vikramjit Chaudhary and Hardev Laddi, ex-MLAs Surinder Chaudhary and Sushil Rinku besides party leaders Amritpal Bhonsle and Sonu Dhesi. Later, he also went to Dera Pritam Singh Babe Jaure and Dera Kathar.
The programme at Jalandhar West yesterday had also received a good response with the residents of the area demanding the candidature of Sushil Rinku for the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll. Rinku confirmed that he has sought ticket from the party for contesting the polls. He denied reports of attempting to join any other party.
PCC chief takes a dig at AAP, Akalis
- Warring focused on hitting out against the ruling AAP calling its stand against corruption as fake in the light of inaction against its own men
- He slammed the Akalis for allegedly bringing in mafia raj in the state
- Like SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he also went to the bazaars of Adampur town where people received him in large numbers
- Earlier, Warring had started the day paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan along with MLAs Vikramjit Chaudhary and Hardev Laddi, ex-MLAs Surinder Chaudhary and Sushil Rinku
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...