Warring questions Kejriwal, Mann on unfulfilled promises

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

Campaigning in favour of the party nominee Prof Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in various parts of Jalandhar and Phillaur, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party.

On the day, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were in the city, Warring asked them to answer the residents of Jalandhar about the biggest sports university and the international airport that they had promised to them before the Assembly elections. “Residents of Jalandhar will give a befitting reply to the AAP leadership for your hollow guarantees, lies and unfulfilled promises,” he attacked the CMs.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, Warring said, “The AAP leadership is back amongst the voters ahead of the bypoll. Bhagwant Mann, his master and the entire AAP leadership is answerable to each and every voter who gave AAP a historic mandate in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha election in the name of ‘badlav’, be it giving Rs 1,000 to women, curbing drug menace in three months, ensuring justice in the sacrilege case, increasing old-age pension or other alluring promises. All it delivered to the people of Punjab is worst law and order situation, increasing state debt, wastage of public money on white washing and renaming of institutes”. Dr Pardeep Rai today rejoined the Congress. He was earlier with the BJP.