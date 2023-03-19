Warring slams govt over law & order

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

State Congress president Raja Warring on Saturday said the AAP-led state government had totally failed in maintaining law and order in the state.

Addressing mediapersons during a meeting of senior Congress functionaries at a hotel in Jalandhar, Warring said the AAP government had failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state. With demands for taking action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh being raised, Warring called for his immediate arrest to restore peace in the state.

Warring said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has failed to act and so the state of law and order is deplorable in the state. To restore peace and normalcy in the state, we all demand immediate arrest of Amritpal Singh. We will gherao the state government on March 22 inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. It is better that you resign and go home.” He added, “The work of exposing the Aam Aadmi Party will be started from Jalandhar. Jalandhar byelection in charge Mukesh Agnihotri and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary will oversee the work.”

Senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa, speaking on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail address, said, “The proceedings to arrest Amritpal should have begun much earlier. The Ajnala fiasco (in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters attacked the police station) has exposed the state’s law and order situation. The government has not spoken even a single word about the Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview from the jail. A new channel earlier informed that the interview took place in the jail. Later it was removed. It was aimed at preventing a huge gathering on singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Barsi on March 19.”

Senior leadership of the Congress, including Deputy CM of Himachal Pradesh and Jalandhar bypoll in charge Mukesh Agnihotri, Punjab Affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary, were present on the occasion.