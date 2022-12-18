Warring sounds MC poll bugle

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Phagwara, Dec 17

The Congress Bhawan became action-packed after a long time as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was to arrive here before the new District Congress Committee chief, Rajinder Beri, was set to take charge.

The bhawan was packed to the brim with hundreds of workers standing even outside. As the speeches began, everyone had the same message to convey.

In his address, Warring said, “I am attempting to get down on the ground as much as possible. I have started taking meetings with the block presidents too, who had remained ignored. Unlike previous PPCC chiefs who had been claimants to the CM’s post, I have no such aspiration. In fact, it were primarily these CM faces who had done all the harm to us giving divergent comments every day ahead of the VS polls. I only aspire to bring you all together and so that we can all put up a united face first in the MC polls and subsequently all further challenges ahead.” He exhorted everyone to participate enthusiastically in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to enter Punjab via Rajpura on January 9.

Warring also attended the swearing-in ceremony of district president Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal. There, he said, “The AAP-led Punjab Government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.”

He also expressed hope that the Kapurthala district would now become stronger than ever before.