Waste management: Rs 1L reward each for 23 panchayats

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 3

A state-level Swachh Bharat Diwas was observed at GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, on Sunday.

On this occasion, as many as 23 panchayats of the state, which undertook a proper management of solid and liquid waste under the ‘Mera Pind Meri Responsibility’ scheme, were honoured with a reward of Rs 1 lakh each. Besides, the three best gram panchayats that won the ODF Plus Film Competition, were rewarded with prizes of Rs10,000 each.

Likewise, under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ campaign, a total of 15 state districts were feted for providing 100% pure drinking water to every household in the the rural areas. Street plays, short films and presentations on cleanliness were delivered by school students.

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa graced the event as the chief guest, while Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri was a special guest. Water Supply and Sanitation Department Principal Secretary DK Tiwari was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Jimpa shared that the state government has made arrangements to provide surface water to the residents of the state to save the ground water levels. He noted that projects worth Rs 1,100 crore are underway in various districts of Punjab. Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin-II is afoot in the state, under which a proper management of solid and liquid waste will be ensured across all villages. He stressed that every village would be free of open defecation by March 2025.

Principal Secretary Water Supply and Sanitation Department DK Tiwari highlighted the efforts made by the state government in providing clean water to the state residents. He noted that pollution control is the need of the hour.

