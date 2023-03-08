Water balloon launchers, double jet cylinders add to Holi celebrations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 7

Double jet Holi gulal cylinders for creating colour clouds, bag packs with attached water guns, water balloons launchers and neon-shade packets, with new Holi-related items on sale in the market, the festival of colours is set to become all the more fun this year.

Various markets in the city, including those in Model Town, Panj Peer Chowk, Central Town and Phagwara Gate, on Tuesday had a lot of footfall of the children wanting to get armed with a variety of stuff to celebrate Holi.

The youth in the city said they had planned get-togethers and ‘geris’ with friends on bikes to celebrate the festival. “We have assembled all our items, including a dhol, water guns and lots of gulal and plan to go out on streets with a bang to have all the meriment. We have also purchased a colour cylinder to create a proper effect,” said boys from the Dashmesh Nagar locality.

Hostellers from various local colleges have their own plans. Deepak Mehta, a collegiate, said, “This is my last year of college. So, we all friends have decided to stay put in the hostel and have all the masti one last time on the campus.”