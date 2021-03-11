Water conservation: Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan takes centrestage

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 24

There are six ponds, 30 soak pits and two rainwater systems at Rurka Kalan village in Jalandhar, which ensure at least 1 billion litres of water at the village is recharged and reused every year.

A village with a population of 9,000 to 10,000 people is conserving billions of litres of water-starved Punjab even as a majority of state villages (and cities) waste gallons of water every day. This unique water conservation and recharge system is now gaining countrywide acclaim.

On the 75th year of Independence, during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, on April 15, Rurka Kalan was also one of the progressive village panchayats invited from across the country to detail their success story.

While the event included discussion of all-round development projects of the rural gram panchayat, its sterling multiple water conservation and management projects garnered much acclaim.

Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar, sarpanch of the Rurka Kalan gram panchayat, had a special presentation on the occasion. Works discussed included laying of sewage pipes, interlocking tiles, green projects, beautification and heritage restoration projects, ambulance and fire brigade services, sporting achievements as well as the myriad water conservation, harvesting, filteration and recharge projects. The panchayat received adoration from the Rural Development Secretary, Government of India, among other key officials.

Gurmangal Das, founder, YFC, Rurka Kalan, said, “We run multiple development projects. As far as water is concerned, at present we save a billion of water, but other water conservation projects are coming up in the village through which we will conserve 3 billion litres of water per year. At present 30 to 40 per cent of our target is achieved but the plan is to ensure that no water goes waste.”

“In total we plan 200 soak pits, 20 rooftop (rainwater conservation) plants, and we also want to instal water flow metres across the village to calculate water usage. With rampant groundwater depletion a growing concern in the state, such water conservation projects go a long way to ensure sustainability of individual villages and eventually we hope it will also contribute to groundwater recharge,” Das added.

Kulwinder Kaur, sarpanch of Rurka Kalan village, said, “It was wonderful to share village development plans and water conservation programme with panchayats from across the country. Our ultimate aim is to ensure total water sustainability of the village. At present, all kinds of waste waters — be it sewage, kitchen, washroom or farm water — is being put to use through recharge.”