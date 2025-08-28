Water level rises to 2.30 lakh cusecs, another breach at Peerewal aggravates flood situation

With the water level surging past 2.30 lakh cusecs in the flood‑hit area of Sultanpur Lodhi and a shortage of boats to reach all affected households, the flood situation in Sultanpur Lodhi and the neighboring blocks of Kapurthala has worsened significantly today.

Apart from Baupur and Ahli Kalan, another bandh was breached at Peerewal village in Kapurthala this evening, adding to already rising waters.

At least 1,000 houses in 16 to 17 villages have been affected by the floods as per relief teams.

What was once the Rampur Gaura village is now a deluge — an ocean where the river has swelled to huge proportions. The water level increased by several feet at a house within an hour's time, when The Tribune team was present there.

With the waters rising, teams of the Army were also pressed to service today. The SDRF, NDRF, and police have also been deployed. Meanwhile, villagers and community organisations are also carrying out community relief, using boats to ferry evacuees and their belongings between the bandh and their homes throughout the day.

The most challenging aspect of the rescue has been the shortage of boats. Although 10 boats with oars, two SDRF motorboats, three boats from Balbir Singh Seechewal’s team, two to three boats contributed by villagers, and two large Army vessels were used to rescue people throughout the day, this fleet still falls far short of what the scale and urgency of the rescue demand.

The powerful, rising water currents, the slow start-up speed of the boats, and the slow pace of rescue operations make relief efforts difficult and prolonged. These same boats are pressed into service for ferrying VIPs, transporting passengers and animals, and responding to medical emergencies.

SDRF personnel Deepak Kumar said, "We have been at it since 6.30 am. The rescue takes time. Two of our boats have made countless trips since morning and will continue till dusk. There are many homes, we are trying to visit as many as we can."

SSP Gaurav Toora, who carried out trips to island homes until dusk, said, "Our personnel have been on the job since day one. We are carrying out patrols, rescue and relief along with warnings issued for rising waters and night patrols to prevent theft. The boats at the bandh have been pressed into rescue and relief. Yet the administration is making all efforts to upgrade more resources as and when needed."