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Home / Jalandhar / Water polo coach completes World Aquatics technical course

Water polo coach completes World Aquatics technical course

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:35 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Umesh Sharma
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Umesh Sharma, Water Polo Coach of the Punjab Team, has completed the bronze category technical official course conducted by World Aquatics. This achievement is a matter of pride for Punjab’s water polo fraternity, said Balraj Sharma, the CEO of the Punjab Swimming Association.

Balraj Sharma stated that this qualification will provide Umesh Sharma with further opportunities to advance in the technical field of water polo and serve at the international-level. “His achievement is expected to contribute to strengthening the technical standards of water polo in Punjab,” he said.

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On this occasion, Umesh Sharma expressed his special gratitude to Kamlesh Nanavati, technical delegate of the Swimming Federation of India; Mayank Patel, international referee; and Sanket Shinde. He acknowledged their valuable guidance and support, which played an important role in helping him successfully complete the course.

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Umesh Sharma also extended his special thanks to Balraj Sharma, CEO of the Punjab Swimming Association; Surjit Singh Sandhu, president of the Association; and Anuj Sharma, general secretary. He stated that the continued support, encouragement and cooperation of the association’s office-bearers motivate him to progress further in the field of sports.

Umesh Sharma assured that he would continue to work with dedication and commitment towards the development of water polo in Punjab.

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