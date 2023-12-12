Water scheme project opened twice a day in Hoshiarpur village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 11

A water scheme project was inaugurated twice by two different ministers at different times on the same day at Khairad Rawal Bassi village in Chabbewal constituency here on Monday. The scheme was inaugurated by a Cabinet Minister of the AAP government and a Congress MLA.

Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar inaugurate the scheme at Khairad Rawal Bassi village in Hoshiarpur on Monday.

While Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa inaugurated this water scheme, calling it a big achievement of the state government, Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar inaugurated it by cutting the ribbon, calling it a project started by him.

While inaugurating the water supply scheme to be built at a cost of Rs 55.18 lakh at Khairad Rawal Bassi village in Block Mahilpur, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said water supply projects were started in the state at a cost of Rs 2 thousand crore, which will help the state.

People were being provided clean drinking water, he said. The Cabinet Minister said earlier, this water supply scheme was started for three villages in 2009, but drinking water was not available for the residents of Khairad Rawal Bassi village. For this reason, a request was made on behalf of Khairad Rawal Bassi village to start a separate water supply scheme for itself, after seriously considering which, the scheme was approved at a cost of Rs 55.18 lakh. He said through this scheme, clean drinking water had been provided to a population of 2,180 of the village.

On the other hand, MLA of Chabbewal legislative constituency and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Dr Raj Kumar also inaugurated the same scheme. While cutting the ribbon in Khairad Rawal Bassi village and dedicating the project to the village residents, he claimed that the project, to be built at a cost of Rs 53 lakh, was started by him.

Dr Raj said the village residents were facing the problem of drinking water and in view of the problem of the village residents, this tubewell and a water tank had been constructed at a cost of Rs 53 lakh. He said he was glad that he was dedicating this project to the village residents. Village Sarpanch Bibi Harvinder Kaur thanked Dr Raj on behalf of the village residents and said that Dr Raj always took the problems of the village seriously and got them resolved at the earliest.

